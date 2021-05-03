Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 993,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.