Truist Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

