Truist Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

ADVM opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

