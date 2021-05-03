Truist Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.47.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.