Truist Securiti Weighs in on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

