Truist Securities Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.38.

NYSE AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

