TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $374.51 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $374.51 million and $6.84 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00008271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

