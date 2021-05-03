TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,776 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

