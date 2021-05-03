Tudor Pickering & Holt Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective reduced by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

