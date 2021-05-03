Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.