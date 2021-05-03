Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.66 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

