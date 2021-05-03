Tuttle Tactical Management Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Square were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Square by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $244.82 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

