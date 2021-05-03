Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.81 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

