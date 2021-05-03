Tuttle Tactical Management Trims Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $252.54 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

