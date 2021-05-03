Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.79.

TWTR stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

