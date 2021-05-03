Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Twitter by 160,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Twitter by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $2,650,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

