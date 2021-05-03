U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Up to $112.45

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.45, but opened at $117.17. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $117.17, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

