UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

