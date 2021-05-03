UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.29

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 4423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

