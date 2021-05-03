UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco increased its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

