Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.