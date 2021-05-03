Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

