UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.87 ($11.61).

UCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

