UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.60 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $10.79 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

