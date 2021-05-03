Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

