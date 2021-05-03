UniMex Network Trading Up 31.9% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00005290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

