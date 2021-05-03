United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in electroCore by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.70 on Monday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

