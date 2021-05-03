United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 41,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.