United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

