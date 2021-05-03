United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.83 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $319.95 on Monday. United Rentals has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $341.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.17 and its 200 day moving average is $260.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

