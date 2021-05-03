United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URI. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.36.

URI opened at $319.95 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $105.26 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

