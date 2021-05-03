Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.40 on Monday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 258,721 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

