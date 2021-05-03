USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

