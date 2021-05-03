Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

