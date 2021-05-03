Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $813,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $38,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 43.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

