Usca Ria LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.