Usca Ria LLC Sells 649 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

