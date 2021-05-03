UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWMC opened at $8.16 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

