V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.