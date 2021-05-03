Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.64.

NYSE MTN opened at $325.16 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

