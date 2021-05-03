Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.