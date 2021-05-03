Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

