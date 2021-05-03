Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after buying an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $57.61. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,560. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

