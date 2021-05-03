Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.