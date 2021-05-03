Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,742. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.