Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 164,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

