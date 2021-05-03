Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $141.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.