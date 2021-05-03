Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,641,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.99 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $129,703,000.

