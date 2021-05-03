Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

