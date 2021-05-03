Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.00. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,178. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

